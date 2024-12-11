Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

Outbreak Alerts: December 10, 2024 Equine Influenza in Whatcom County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Showgrounds
Comments: Horse went from BC Canada to Ft. Worth TX on 11/25. Then back to northern WA from 11/29-12/3. Tested at vet clinic and then against medical advice moved back into BC. Also Strangles positive.

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


