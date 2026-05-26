Most horses don’t need a huge pasture or a fancy barn to be happy. But they do need companionship.

I learned that lesson years ago with a horse who had everything I thought he needed — good feed, turnout, shelter, and plenty of room to roam. On paper, it looked ideal. But he paced fence lines constantly and slowly became thinner and more anxious no matter what I tried. Looking back now, the problem seems obvious. He was lonely.

Horses are herd animals by nature, and even the quiet, stoic ones feel the stress of isolation more deeply than many of us realize.

Horses Are Wired for Herd Life

For horses, living in a group isn’t just social preference. It’s survival instinct.

In the wild, the herd provides safety, protection, and comfort. Horses naturally rely on one another to watch for danger, find resources, and create a sense of security. When a horse lives alone, that constant awareness and anxiety never fully turns off.

Some horses show stress openly. Others internalize it so quietly that it’s easy to miss until the behavior becomes impossible to ignore.

The Signs Aren’t Always Obvious

A lonely horse may pace fences, crib, chew wood, kick walls, or become reactive under saddle. Some horses grow withdrawn and depressed. Others become irritable or unusually spooky.

I think many horse owners have seen behaviors like this at some point and blamed boredom, training issues, or lack of exercise without realizing stress and isolation may also be part of the picture.

Sometimes the horse is trying to tell us something long before we’re ready to hear it.

Loneliness Can Affect Physical Health Too

Stress doesn’t just affect behavior.

Horses living without companionship may struggle with appetite, ulcers, poor sleep, or chronic anxiety. Some solitary horses don’t feel safe enough to fully lie down and achieve deep REM sleep, leaving them exhausted over time.

And because horses naturally prefer to eat together, lonely horses may also become inconsistent eaters, which can contribute to digestive problems and ulcer development.

The emotional side of horse care and the physical side are often much more connected than we think.

Another Equine Can Change Everything

For my horse, the solution ended up being surprisingly simple: I bought a pony.

Almost immediately, he relaxed. The pacing stopped. He started eating normally again and finally seemed comfortable in his environment.

Companion animals don’t necessarily have to be another full-sized riding horse either. Ponies, miniature horses, donkeys, or retired senior horses can all make wonderful companions in the right situation.

And for horse owners with limited space or resources, smaller equines often require less feed and upkeep while still providing that important herd connection.

If Another Horse Isn’t Possible

Not everyone has the ability to add another horse, and that reality is understandable.

In those situations, consistency and interaction become even more important. Regular grooming, exercise, turnout, and simply spending quiet time with your horse can help reduce stress and provide needed stimulation.

Some horses also bond well with goats, llamas, or other livestock companions, though most still prefer the company of another equine if given the choice.

Paying Attention Matters

One thing horses are exceptionally good at is hiding discomfort.

A horse living alone may appear manageable, quiet, or “fine” while still experiencing chronic stress underneath the surface. That’s why paying attention to subtle changes in appetite, behavior, attitude, and routine matters so much.

At the end of the day, companionship is part of basic horse wellbeing — every bit as important as feed, shelter, and good care.

View the May 2020 issue here