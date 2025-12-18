Muck Boot Company’s Chore Western Collection

Now in Women and Kids Sizes Too!

Muck Boot Company has redesigned their iconic Chore with a Western boot flair and added women’s and big and little kids silhouettes to the Chore Western Collection. Made for work (and life) in the muck, these boots are 100% waterproof, easy to clean, and are purpose-built for ranchers and riders. They are available in tall and mid heights for men and women— this collection brings Muck’s legendary durability to the Western lifestyle.

The boots feature all the trusted Muck Chore DNA, re-engineered to be stirrup-ready with a new square toe, pull-on side straps, and a molded heel kick for easy removal. The 5-millimeter neoprene bootie adapts to the foot for all-day comfort and warmth, while the XPRESSCOOL™ lining keeps feet cool and dry. The quick-clean rubber overlay, and durable outsole lug provide protection and traction—perfect for long days in the saddle or on the ranch—working, riding or everything in between. Tough, waterproof, and ready for work or ride. Order or learn more by visiting muckbootcompany.com.

