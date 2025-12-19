Outbreak Alerts: December 17, 2025 Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Help us out with a 2 minute survery - and win free promotion for your business!

Outbreak Alerts: December 17, 2025

by
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: Attending veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Suspected: 1; 
Number Exposed: 3; 
Facility Type: Boarding Facility; 

Horse 1: 
Age: 16; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Gypsy; Usage: Pleasure Riding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 12/14/2025; Clinical Signs: Fever & anorexia x 1 day; Confirmation Date: 12/17/2025; Horse Status: Recovered; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

