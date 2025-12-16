Still in the Saddle

How Thirty Years in Publishing—and a Lifelong Love of Horses—Continue to Shape What Comes Next

I sometimes wonder how I’ve managed to not miss a single editorial column in 30 years. No matter what I’m going through in my life, the magazine is always the priority. I love the magazine business. I love working with people and hearing stories about horses and being part of the horse industry. Even though the digital version of the magazine is small, it’s something I love to create with the help of my team. It’s like a puzzle bringing interesting stories and articles to our readers each month.

But times have changed and the world is online. What I can’t seem to shake is the word “magazine.” It’s part of my identity. My mindset needs to change as well as my skillset, and change is hard. I’m learning to communicate differently with people. Long gone are the days of daily phone conversations. People communicate by email and text.

Part of my transformation is building the people side of the business. I recently became a Canfield Certified Trainer. This has been a long time coming but the reality is I need to change with the times. More online presentations, blogs, podcasts, video, and more activity on social media will be required. But what does this have to do with horses?

I’m still figuring it all out. I live horses every day, but I’ve not been hauling out or riding. I come up with excuses such as being too busy, too tired, not motivated…. the list goes on. I feed, clean, brush, fix fences, but the cycle doesn’t seem to change.

If I’ve learned anything, it’s to take responsibility for where I’m at today. I thought that at this stage of my life I’d be retiring and selling the business to someone younger with more energy. I’d live out my retirement riding my horse in the hills with friends. But my love for the publishing business and the need to work have kept me engaged.

I accept that I’m 100% responsible for today. And it’s not about the money. It’s about what I’ve experienced and learned throughout my life. I’m looking forward to sharing what I’ve learned on my journey.

I’m grateful for all the people who have supported me along the way. Gratitude is such a big part of moving ahead and I’m looking forward to helping those in my sphere of influence find and meet their goals in life. Stay tuned for updates on a new version of Northwest Horse Source and what we have planned!

Where God guides, God provides. Based on Isaiah 58:11.

See this article in the December 2025 Online Digital Edition: