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Michigan Quarter Horse Associations Breeders Futurity and Great Lakes Classic – September 17-20, 2026 – Lansing, Michigan

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The Michigan Quarter Horse Association will hold its 70th annual Breeders Futurity and Great Lakes Classic show September 17-20-2026. This is one of the oldest and Largest Futurities in the US, this show also has over $175K in in cash and prizes and is not only AQHA , MQHA and NSBA but RHA approved.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/michigan-quarter-horse-associations-breeders-futurity-and-great-lakes-classic

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