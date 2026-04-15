Outbreak Alerts: April 10, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Fresno County, CA

Number Confirmed: 1;
Number Exposed: 3;
Horse 1:
Age: 4; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Horse Status: Euthanized;
Comments: A 4–year–old Appendix Quarter Horse gelding in Fresno County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The horse was euthanized on March 27, 2026, due to worsening clinical signs. Three (3) potentially exposed horses on the home premises have initially tested negative for EIA and will remain under quarantine until their sixty (60) day retest as per CDFA and USDA program requirements. CDFA has been on site with continued monitoring of the situation. Epidemiological tracing determined that the positive horse had recently trained on the same premises as the current Stanislaus County EIA incident. Related to previous alert ID: 4938.
For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks