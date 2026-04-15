Outbreak Alerts: April 10, 2026 – Equine Infectious Anemia in Fresno County, CA

Number Confirmed: 1;

Number Exposed: 3;



Horse 1:

Age: 4; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Horse Status: Euthanized;



Comments: A 4–year–old Appendix Quarter Horse gelding in Fresno County was confirmed positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The horse was euthanized on March 27, 2026, due to worsening clinical signs. Three (3) potentially exposed horses on the home premises have initially tested negative for EIA and will remain under quarantine until their sixty (60) day retest as per CDFA and USDA program requirements. CDFA has been on site with continued monitoring of the situation. Epidemiological tracing determined that the positive horse had recently trained on the same premises as the current Stanislaus County EIA incident. Related to previous alert ID: 4938.

For more information about EIA go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-infectious-anemia