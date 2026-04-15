Dr. Gerd Heuschmann Training Days 2026 | Seven Hills Training – June 2-4, 2026 – Monroe, WA

Don’t miss your last chance to ride with and learn from one of the world’s foremost authorities on equine biomechanics & classical dressage training!

Seven Hills Training is honored to host Dr. Gerd Heuschmann for an exclusive 3-day clinic in Monroe, WA. As this is officially part of Dr. Gerd Heuschmann’s final U.S. tour, this will be his last appearance for horse training clinics in Washington State and the broader United States.



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/dr-gerd-heuschmann-training-days-2026-seven-hills-training