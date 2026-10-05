Less Waste, Better Soil: Composting Horse Manure

If you have horses, you have manure. Lots of it. And while hauling stall waste away can feel like a never-ending chore, that pile of manure and bedding doesn’t have to be a problem—you can turn it into a useful resource for your property.

So, where should you put a composting system? How many bins do you really need? And can you build a practical manure composter without spending a fortune or needing a complicated setup?

For small horse properties, composting can be a simple and rewarding way to manage stall waste while improving your soil at the same time. Alayne Blickle of Horses for Clean Water walks through a low-tech, three-bin system that can be built in a weekend and adapted to fit your property, your budget, and the number of horses you have.

Turn Stall Waste into Valuable Compost

by Alayne Blickle

Summer is the perfect time for construction projects and a key management component for horse properties is having something useful to do with horse manure. Composting is my favorite technique and while there are many bin designs and ideas for how to compost, here is one low-tech option. It is best suited for small properties with one to three horses.

First, look for a high, level area on your property. Don’t put your composter in a low-lying area or it will turn into a soggy mess. You must locate your composter far away from creeks, ditches, wetlands or other water bodies. Check with local authorities for specific regulations on this. Choose a location that’s convenient to your stall and paddock areas to make the chore of cleaning up easier and less time consuming.

Photo courtesy Alayne Blickle

1. Select a site

You will need at least two bins, maybe a third for convenience. A two-bin system works by piling manure and stall wastes in one bin. When that bin is full allow it to compost and start filling the second bin. Once the first bin is done composting you can start using the finished compost material. For convenience, or if you have several horses, you may want to consider going to three bins. This allows one bin for the daily stall wastes, another bin that is full and in the composting stage, and a third bin for the finished compost to be removed and used at your leisure.

2. Figure out how many bins you need

A list of materials and tools needed is included. It costs about $300 per bin for materials depending on the type of wood you use and the cost in your area. Feel free to improvise and experiment by choosing materials available in your area, which will work for you and your situation.

3. Purchase materials

Use the drawings below as a guide, but feel free to experiment or improvise on plans or materials. Two people can build this compost bin system in a weekend.

Photo courtesy Alayne Blickle

For three adjacent 8 foot x 8 foot x 4 foot bins, the following supplies and equipment are needed:

SUPPLIES

8 – 8’ x 6” x 6” treated posts

110 – 8’ landscape timbers (or similar wood)

160 – 3” deck screws

Tarp (or plastic sheet) to cover top of each bin

Heavy items or straps to attach tarp to bins

EQUIPMENT

Drill with screwdriver head & drill bit

25’ tape measure

Drill with screwdriver head & drill bit

Chain saw or hand saw

Carpenter’s level

Post hole digger

Tamping rod or similar tool

This fall join Horses for Clean Water at the following FREE events:

STANWOOD, WA

Saturday, September 13, 9 am – noon

WORKSHOP: Holistic Manure Management

MONROE, WA

Saturday, September 27, 9 am – 1

WORKSHOP & FARM TOUR: Fall in Place for Winter

BELLEVUE, WA

Thursday, September 25, 6:30 – 9 pm

CLASS: Preparing Horse Properties for Winter

REDMOND, WA

Sunday, September 28, 1 – 4 pm

WORKSHOP & FARM TOUR: Mud Management and Footing Selection

Contact Alayne at [email protected] or 206-909-0225 to register or for questions.

Originally Published at https://nwhorsesource.com/build-a-horse-manure-composting-system/