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Cowgirl Capable Women’s Hearts, Hooves & Handguns Retreat

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Looking for a unique experience that combines horses, outdoor skills, and connection? The Cowgirl Capable Women’s Hearts, Hooves & Handguns Retreat offers women an opportunity to build confidence, learn new skills, and spend time in a supportive equestrian community.

Date: October 9–11, 2026

View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/cowgirl-capable-womens-hearts-hooves-handguns-retreat/

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