Looking for a unique experience that combines horses, outdoor skills, and connection? The Cowgirl Capable Women’s Hearts, Hooves & Handguns Retreat offers women an opportunity to build confidence, learn new skills, and spend time in a supportive equestrian community.
Date: October 9–11, 2026
View event details on Horse Source: https://horsesource.org/event/cowgirl-capable-womens-hearts-hooves-handguns-retreat/
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.