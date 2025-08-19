Introduction to Western Dressage with Stacy Sutton – August 24-25, 2025 – Corvallis, Oregon

This is a two-day clinic teaching the principles of Western Dressage and human biomechanics, with an emphasis on the principles being applied to any riding style. Stacy Sutton has an extensive background as a clinician, trainer, instructor, and Western Dressage competitor.
See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/introduction-to-western-dressage-with-stacy-sutton
