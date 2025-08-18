4 Steps to Help Your Horse Property Stand Out

How to Control the Narrative When You’re Ready to Sell

In the world of real estate, especially equestrian properties, one of the most powerful tools a seller has is control of the narrative. When you’re selling a horse property, you’re not just listing a home. You’re selling a lifestyle, a dream, and in many cases, a legacy. But if you’re not prepared, the story buyers hear might not be the one you intended to tell.

I’ve seen it time and time again. Sellers rush to get their property on the market because of timing or urgency, only to be blindsided when buyers or their agents uncover issues that could have been addressed or explained up front. When that happens, the story shifts from “This is your dream farm” to “Here’s a list of problems to deal with.” That’s a tough shift to recover from, especially in a cooler market with more options for buyers.

If you want to get top dollar and avoid surprises, the work starts long before the for sale sign goes up. Here are some of my best tips for taking control of the narrative before listing your horse property.

1. Get Ahead of the Inspections

Don’t wait for the buyer to find issues. Be proactive and get these inspections done early:

Septic inspection: Make sure the system is functioning properly. Have it pumped and inspected and keep the paperwork on hand.

Home inspection: A pre-listing home inspection gives you a heads-up on anything that might come up during escrow and allows you to either address the issues or disclose them clearly and price accordingly.

Chimney inspection: Especially important in rural properties where wood stoves and fireplaces are common.

Well water test: In many areas, buyers will request water quality tests. Get this done and have the results ready to show.

Having this information in hand allows you to take care of issues upfront or, if repairs aren’t feasible, provide professional estimates so buyers understand what they’re dealing with. For example, if your barn roof needs replacing or your foundation has settling cracks, it’s far better to provide a quote from a licensed contractor than leave it to the buyer’s imagination. This can also play a large part in pricing your property.

2. Timing is Everything, Especially for Photos

Photos are the first impression, and they matter more now than ever. Buyers begin their property search online and make quick decisions on whether a property is a fit for them.

If your property shows best in spring when the pastures are green, the trees are full, and the landscaping is blooming, that’s when you should schedule your photography, even if you don’t plan to list for a few months. A sunny day in May looks a lot different than a gray one in November. And with drone footage and virtual tours playing a bigger role than ever, visuals can make or break the listing.

Think ahead. Work with your realtor to schedule a professional photo shoot when your property looks its best and file the images away until you’re ready to list. That foresight can be the difference between average interest and buyers competing for your home.

3. Purge, Clean, and Organize, Inside and Out

We all accumulate more than we need, and horse properties are no exception. Take the time to declutter:

In the house: Clear off countertops, pack away personal items, and minimize furniture to make rooms feel more spacious. I like to see walkways cleared to have at least three feet of clearance between furniture. Potential buyers should not feel like they are squeezing through a room or walkway.

In outbuildings: Clean out tack rooms, sweep barn aisles, organize hay storage, and get rid of old equipment or supplies you no longer use. Clear out burn piles, make the needed dump runs and empty manure bunkers.

Buyers want to imagine their own life on the property. That’s hard to do when they’re stepping over old bridles and trying to peer through cobwebs in the hay loft.

4. Finish Projects and Make Repairs

Every property has that list of things to do. The gate that sticks, the fence line that needs tensioning, the stall with the missing latch. To a buyer, these things can look like signs of neglect.

If you’ve had inspections done and identified needed repair needs, especially big-ticket items like roofing, foundation, or structural issues, take the time to address what you can. For anything you can’t repair before listing, get a written estimate from a reputable contractor. This gives you credibility and shows buyers you’re not hiding anything.

The Bottom Line

When you’re selling your horse property the best defense is a good offense. Prepare early, address potential concerns, and showcase the property at its best to set the tone for how buyers will experience your listing. You get to shape the story, and that’s where the power lies.

Buyers are smart, and many are coming with big dreams and lots of questions. You can help them feel confident in their decision by showing that you’ve been a thoughtful steward of the land and that you’re handing it over with clarity, honesty, and pride.

See this article in the August 2025 Online Digital Edition: