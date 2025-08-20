Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Outbreak Alerts: August 19, 2025 West Nile Virus in Franklin County, ID

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 5
Number Euthanized: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility

Horse 1: 
Age: 13; Gender: Mare; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Usage: Pleasure Riding; Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/12/2025; Clinical Signs: acute onset ataxia; unable to rise after 24 hours; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

