Georgia Boot Supports 4-H “Beyond Ready” Initiative Set to Expand Reach to Support 10 Million Youth by 2030

NELSONVILLE, OH. (October 9, 2024) – As part of its long-term partnership with 4-H, Georgia Boot , America’s hardest-working boot for more than 85 years, supports the upcoming “Beyond Ready” initiative that launched today. “Beyond Ready” is an initiative that seeks to expand the reach of 4-H to 10 million youth by 2030 by addressing critical issues such as community health inequities, engaging in civil discourse and advocating for inclusion. Additionally, Georgia Boot will continue their Trailblazer program that provides opportunities for 4-H youth across the country to share their experiences and learnings as they complete their 4-H projects in a variety of program areas. For more information visit https://www.georgiaboot.com/4-h-trailblazers .

“4-H is an incredible program that directly beneﬁts kids on a local and national scale,” commented Libby Hosler, marketing manager for Georgia Boot. “As a long-term partner, we are committed to supporting the Beyond Ready campaign to amplify the reach of 4-H to more youth across the country through hands-on learning experiences that help build life skills like conﬁdence, creativity, leadership and resiliency.”

Their Trailblazer program gives Georgia Boot customers the unique opportunity to have an insider’s look at youth mentorship, research and community projects happening in their own communities. And it provides 4-H youth with a platform to showcase and celebrate their work.

Through Cooperative Extension’s network of over 100 land-grant universities, 4-H’s research-backed programs reach young people through school and community clubs, in-school and after-school programs, online through CLOVER by 4-H, and 4-H camps. The life-changing 4-H experience is delivered by 3,500 4-H professionals and 500,000 volunteers who serve every county and parish in the country. 4-H programs are peer-led, hands-on and community-focused with programming that is often customized to ﬁt the needs of the local community.

About Georgia Boot

For over 75 years, Georgia Boot® has been a leader in the work footwear market. Based in Nelsonville, Ohio, the company manufactures and markets quality work and outdoor footwear. The company’s products are available in nearly 3,000 retail and catalog outlets. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY.

www.georgiaboot.com; Facebook.com/georgiaboot; @ofﬁcialgeorgiaboot on Instagram.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows conﬁdent young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension ofﬁces. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs. Learn more about 4-H at 4-H.org, ﬁnd us on Facebook and Instagram.

