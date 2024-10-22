Editor’s Postcard: Hanging Around with Horse Friends

One of my first working equitation experiences was at the Pedro Torres Academy in 2016, and many of these people have become friends. My horse Gunner and I are fifth from the left. Photo Credit:

Connections with Horse People Enrich Lives

I spent a lot of time and money over this past summer working on advancing my judge’s license with USA Working Equitation (USAWE). Like working for an advanced degree in college, I’m investing in something that I tell myself will (hopefully) pay off. I attended a seminar given by a top world judge, took a written exam, live tested, and traveled to shows to shadow other judges, scribe, and volunteer. As I watched my credit card bills grow and missed out on summer riding and activities, I began to ask myself, “Why am I doing this?”

Judging horse shows is not a good way to make money. When I judge a show, I just break even with farm-sitter expenses and missed lessons and training. But still, I felt compelled to put in the time and go for this.

So, why do it? For one, I enjoy judging. It sharpens my eye and keeps me up to date on the rules and trends in the sport and this benefits my students. And I love the discipline of working equitation and have always enjoyed horse shows (all the pretty horses). The weekends away are fun, though I miss my dog and ponies. I get to visit places it’s unlikely I’d ever see otherwise. But mostly I do it for the community and friendships I’ve developed—with competitors, organizers, coaches, volunteers, and other judges. I feel especially welcome among the people involved in working equitation and treasure the friends I’ve made.

The news tells us we’re in a loneliness epidemic. People of all ages and socioeconomic levels have a difficult time finding and keeping friends who enjoy doing similar activities. Horses and horse sports form connections between the people involved. We forget about our differences as we enjoy our mutual love of the horse. Anything that puts people with a shared passion together forms these bonds—I’ve felt it with my photography and writing friends too.

I feel good about the time I’ve put into working equitation and my education as a judge, and I hope to continue judging, teaching, training, and showing for years to come. I consider myself blessed to have landed among such lovely humans and their horses.

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.