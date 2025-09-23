Free Farm Tour: Mud, Manure and Enrichment Strategies for Horses – October 11, 2025 – Stanwood, WA

Join us for a Farm Tour at Warm Beach Camp and get ready for winter with your horses!
Discover how to:
Save time while controlling mud and manure
Prevent horse boredom
Protect your horse’s health
Keep water on and near your land clean
You’ll also learn about financial assistance programs available to horse and stable owners, designed to support projects that enhance their operations and land.
This in-depth farm tour is perfect for horse owners looking to prepare for the season ahead. Don’t miss out—learn valuable tips to keep your horses happy and healthy all winter long!
See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/free-farm-tour-mud-manure-and-enrichment-strategies-for-horses
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.