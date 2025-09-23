JCHA TaTa Trot Benefit Schooling Horse Show – October 18, 2025 – Central Point, OR

Plan on coming to the TaTa Trot Benefit Schooling Show on Saturday, October 18th! There’s classes for all ages of riders and horses! Invite your horse friends and family! There’s Halter, Showmanship, English Pleasure, Stick Horse Race & Dollar Bill Game, the TaTa Trot Breast Cancer Awareness Costume Class, Halloween Costume Class, Ranch Pleasure, Trail Classes, Mini/Pony In Hand Trail Classes and Lead Line. Class fees for non-members are $8 per class or $70 for all day, JCHA members $6 per class or $60 for all day. Trail classes will run concurrently from 9am-3pm. Stalls are available at $25 per night. For show flyer, entry sheet please see the club website calendar page at www.ridejcha.com Hope to see you all there!



See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/jcha-tata-trot-benefit-schooling-horse-show