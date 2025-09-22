Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Eco-Friendly Ways to Control Mud and Manure, Plus Equine Enrichment – September 24, 2025 -Free Webinar

Join us for an informative webinar focused on enhancing your horse management practices! This session covers essential topics such as Mud & Manure Management on Horse Properties, providing practical strategies to improve pasture health, reduce environmental impact, and ensure your horses’ safety and comfort. Additionally, explore Equine Enrichment Opportunities in Horse Keeping, designed to promote mental stimulation, reduce boredom, and support overall well-being for your equine companions. Whether you’re a seasoned horse owner or new to the equine world, this webinar offers valuable insights to optimize your horse care routines. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from an industry expert and enhance your property management and horse enrichment techniques!


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/eco-friendly-ways-to-control-mud-and-manure-plus-equine-enrichment-free-webinar

