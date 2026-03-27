HAVE FUN WITH YOUR HORSE AND MEET NEW FRIENDS!

CHOOSE YOUR CHALLENGE LEVEL AT EACH OBSTACLE!

YOU CUSTOMIZE YOUR RIDE EXPERIENCE!

NEXT LEVEL VIRTUAL BUCKLE SERIES!

#1 Virtual Competition & Critique

Apr 2 – Registration Closes

Apr 8 – Video Due

Details/Register



#2 Virtual Competition & Critique

May 21- Registration Closes

May 27 – Video Due

Details/Register



#3 Virtual Competition & Critique

Jul 2 – Registration Closes

Jul 8 – Video Due

Details/Register



#4 Virtual Competition & Critique

Aug 13 – Registration Closes

Aug 19 – Video Due

Details/Register



#5 Virtual Competition & Critique

Oct 8 – Registration Closes

Oct 14 – Video Due

Details/Register



#6 Virtual Competition & Critique

Dec 10 – Registration Closes

Dec 16 – Video Due

Details/Register

Go to the Next Level!

Enhance your experience by adding Miranda’s Evaluation & Critique to your entry!



ETS’s Director of Standards, Miranda Holaday, will be judging the videos. By adding Miranda’s Evaluation & Critique to your entry you’ll have an audio file included with your scores and comments that you can listen to while watching your video, allowing you to follow along with her feedback and fully understand where and how to improve.

Miranda will provide a detailed audio review of your video, offering her professional insight on your execution, overall horsemanship, and performance quality. She will explain what judges look for and give you tips to improve your ride.



Miranda has been ETS’s Director of Standards & Rules since it’s inception. Miranda is a multi-discipline equestrian champion, holding titles in Colt Starting, Extreme Trail, Ranch Sorting, Team Penning, and Versatility Ranch Horse competitions. She’s a two-time National Champion Cowboy Mounted Shooter, has trained six mustangs to the finals of the Extreme Mustang Makeover, and a Reserve Champion with Mustang Magic.Take advantage of this opportunity to gain expert guidance and elevate your performance!

Here’s How the Virtual Competition Works:

You will be using your own venue for this competition! You can use pasture or an arena, whatever you like to create your course!

Register for the event.

A material list is made available on the Event Description page in advance so that you are prepared to set up your course easily once registration closes.

Registration will be closed on the posted close date (Thursday).

The Obstacle Course Sheet, Obstacle Course Diagram & Measurements, and Set Up Details will be linked in the Event Description page the day after registration closes.

Any clear well lit video from any device is accepted.

Your video will be continuous from the first obstacle to the last and it cannot be edited or cut.

Your video will contain the levels that you choose by showing a piece of paper with the obstacle #s and levels chosen for each obstacle before you start your first obstacle.

You will upload your video to Youtube or Vimeo.

You’ll then link your video into your ETS account by clicking My Entries in your account, and then click the video icon. Make sure your video is not set to ‘private’ and be sure to use a shareable link.

You’ll have until 11:59 pm the next Wednesday to link your video.

Event Awards

Beautiful ribbons will be mailed to:

1st-6th place Novice, Intermediate, and Advanced

1st-3rd place Junior (age 13-17)

1st-3rd place Youngin’ (age 7-12)

Cash Award/Prizes – amount depends on #entries

1st-3rd place Novice

1st-3rd place Intermediate

1st-3rd place Advanced

Overall Youth

Go for the Buckle!

This Virtual Buckle Series is open to everyone. If you compete in at least 4 events you’ll qualify for the Tournament! The tournament score is calculated as the sum of your top 4 WOA (weighted obstacle average) scores within the series.



Novice, Intermediate, & Advanced Champion (Adults) – Beautiful Silver Buckle!

Novice, Intermediate, Advanced Reserve (Adults) – Prize TBD

Overall Youth Champion – Beautiful Silver Buckle!

Overall Youth Reserve – Prize TBD