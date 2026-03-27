HAVE FUN WITH YOUR HORSE AND MEET NEW FRIENDS!
CHOOSE YOUR CHALLENGE LEVEL AT EACH OBSTACLE!
YOU CUSTOMIZE YOUR RIDE EXPERIENCE!
|NEXT LEVEL VIRTUAL BUCKLE SERIES!
|#1 Virtual Competition & Critique
Apr 2 – Registration Closes
Apr 8 – Video Due
Details/Register
#2 Virtual Competition & Critique
May 21- Registration Closes
May 27 – Video Due
Details/Register
#3 Virtual Competition & Critique
Jul 2 – Registration Closes
Jul 8 – Video Due
Details/Register
#4 Virtual Competition & Critique
Aug 13 – Registration Closes
Aug 19 – Video Due
Details/Register
#5 Virtual Competition & Critique
Oct 8 – Registration Closes
Oct 14 – Video Due
Details/Register
#6 Virtual Competition & Critique
Dec 10 – Registration Closes
Dec 16 – Video Due
Details/Register
Go to the Next Level!
Enhance your experience by adding Miranda’s Evaluation & Critique to your entry!
ETS’s Director of Standards, Miranda Holaday, will be judging the videos. By adding Miranda’s Evaluation & Critique to your entry you’ll have an audio file included with your scores and comments that you can listen to while watching your video, allowing you to follow along with her feedback and fully understand where and how to improve.
Miranda will provide a detailed audio review of your video, offering her professional insight on your execution, overall horsemanship, and performance quality. She will explain what judges look for and give you tips to improve your ride.
Miranda has been ETS’s Director of Standards & Rules since it’s inception. Miranda is a multi-discipline equestrian champion, holding titles in Colt Starting, Extreme Trail, Ranch Sorting, Team Penning, and Versatility Ranch Horse competitions. She’s a two-time National Champion Cowboy Mounted Shooter, has trained six mustangs to the finals of the Extreme Mustang Makeover, and a Reserve Champion with Mustang Magic.Take advantage of this opportunity to gain expert guidance and elevate your performance!
Here’s How the Virtual Competition Works:
You will be using your own venue for this competition! You can use pasture or an arena, whatever you like to create your course!
- Register for the event.
- A material list is made available on the Event Description page in advance so that you are prepared to set up your course easily once registration closes.
- Registration will be closed on the posted close date (Thursday).
- The Obstacle Course Sheet, Obstacle Course Diagram & Measurements, and Set Up Details will be linked in the Event Description page the day after registration closes.
- Any clear well lit video from any device is accepted.
- Your video will be continuous from the first obstacle to the last and it cannot be edited or cut.
- Your video will contain the levels that you choose by showing a piece of paper with the obstacle #s and levels chosen for each obstacle before you start your first obstacle.
- You will upload your video to Youtube or Vimeo.
- You’ll then link your video into your ETS account by clicking My Entries in your account, and then click the video icon. Make sure your video is not set to ‘private’ and be sure to use a shareable link.
- You’ll have until 11:59 pm the next Wednesday to link your video.
Event Awards
Beautiful ribbons will be mailed to:
1st-6th place Novice, Intermediate, and Advanced
1st-3rd place Junior (age 13-17)
1st-3rd place Youngin’ (age 7-12)
Cash Award/Prizes – amount depends on #entries
1st-3rd place Novice
1st-3rd place Intermediate
1st-3rd place Advanced
Overall Youth
Go for the Buckle!
This Virtual Buckle Series is open to everyone. If you compete in at least 4 events you’ll qualify for the Tournament! The tournament score is calculated as the sum of your top 4 WOA (weighted obstacle average) scores within the series.
Novice, Intermediate, & Advanced Champion (Adults) – Beautiful Silver Buckle!
Novice, Intermediate, Advanced Reserve (Adults) – Prize TBD
Overall Youth Champion – Beautiful Silver Buckle!
Overall Youth Reserve – Prize TBD
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.