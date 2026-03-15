EQUUS Television Network LIVE at the 54th Annual American Farrier’s Association Convention in Little Rock — March 16–20, 2026

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Little Rock, AR (March 11, 2026) — EQUUS Television Network is proud to announce it will be broadcasting LIVE from the 54th Annual American Farrier’s Association (AFA) Convention and National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition, taking place March 16th through 20th in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Join EQUUS Television’s Diana De Rosa ON THE SCENE at the AFA Conference, delivering exclusive VIP interviews, competition highlights, behind-the-scenes access, and comprehensive coverage of the entire AFA experience — direct from Little Rock. Catch the action on favorite SmartTV platforms like Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire, Google TV and online at www.EQUUSTelevision.net

As the only nationwide event of its kind and scale, the AFA Annual Convention brings together farriers, veterinarians, suppliers, horse owners and students for four days of education, certification, hands-on learning, networking, and the vibrant American Farriers Expo — widely recognized as the most engaging tradeshow in the farrier industry.

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Beginning March 17, top guest lecturers from the farrier, blacksmith and veterinary professions across the United States, England and South Africa will present more than twenty-three hours of educational sessions, including lectures, demonstrations, roundtables, and wet labs led by many of the most respected names in hoof care today.

Educational Lectures and Demonstrations

• Jim Linzy Keynote Speaker: Robbie Miller, ASF, CJF, AWCF

• Pat Broadus, CJF, CRP

• Travis Burns, MSc, CJF, TE, EE, FWCF

• Tim Byrne, CJF

• Justin Decker, CJF

• Chris Diehl, CJF, FE, EE, AWCF

• Mackenzie Dutton, CJF

• Dusty Franklin, CJF, AWCF, ASF

• Justin Fry, CJF

• Cody Gregory, CJF, ASF, FWCF Hons

• Daniel Jones, CJF

• Ben Mangan, CJF

• Dennis Manning, CJF

• Alex Mercer, AWCF (International Judge)

• Adam Pendleton, DVM, CJF

• Sammy Pittman, CF, DVM

• Andrew Wells, CJF

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The 2026 National Forging & Horseshoeing Competition runs March 17–19 and features elite competitors in the Open, Intermediate, 2-Person Draft and Open Jackpot Classes, culminating in the prestigious Mustad Capewell Cup Live Shoeing Finals on March 19. Following the competition, the 2026 American Farriers Team and Apprentice Team will be named, earning the honor of representing the United States at major international competitions, including the renowned International Team Horseshoeing Competition at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire, England.

EQUUS Television’s live coverage will bring the energy, expertise and excitement of the AFA Convention to equestrian audiences nationwide — showcasing the craftsmanship, dedication and innovation that define the farrier profession.

More information on the AFA convention, including the full schedule of speakers, events, and competition classes, can be found here:https://americanfarriers.org/page/2026-convention-home

REGISTRATION IS STILL OPEN and all registration details can also be found by visiting:https://americanfarriers.org/page/2026-convention-home

or by calling the AFA office at 859-233-7411.

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Media Contact:

Holly Johnson

Equinium Sports Marketing, LLC

[email protected]

+1 954 205 7992

www.Equinium.com