A Personal Lesson I Didn’t See Coming

Looking back honestly—and moving forward with renewed purpose

When the Path Changes: Lessons from a Leap of Faith

Looking Back Without Regret—and Moving Forward with Purpose

I’ve come to believe that what we often call “failure” is really just part of the learning process. That doesn’t mean it’s easy. There are times it feels like I’ve dug myself into a hole too deep to climb out of. But the truth is, the first step is always the same—taking responsibility for the choices that brought me here.

For years, I resisted the shift to digital. I held on to what I knew—print, relationships, the way we’d always done things. That resistance cost me. It likely cost me thousands in lost revenue. But I’ve learned something important: people will always choose the path of least resistance. And today, that path is digital.

I still believe there is a place for print. Many of my readers love holding a magazine or book in their hands. But the reality is hard to ignore. Printing and shipping costs continue to rise, and advertisers are investing elsewhere. I see magazines sitting on racks, unsold month after month. Meanwhile, online, anyone can position themselves as an expert—which concerns me, because not everyone takes the time to seek out trusted, experienced voices.

That’s part of why what we do still matters.

A Move That Changed Everything

Over the past five years, I’ve learned some hard—and valuable—lessons.

In 2016, I started feeling restless. We had lived in the same place since 1982. I wasn’t looking to leave Washington, but staying and upgrading wasn’t financially realistic either.

Around that same time, a close friend moved to Colorado. I visited soon after and fell in love—especially with Garden of the Gods. The red rock formations, the mountain views, the sunshine… it all spoke to me. I had been there once before for an American Horse Publications conference, and something about it stayed with me.

In 2021, we made the move.

And like many big decisions in life, it came with more challenges than we anticipated.

The cost alone was significant—about $15,000 between trucks, trailers, and multiple trips moving our home, farm, and horses. Our new place wasn’t set up for horses, so we had to build fencing and convert a shed into a barn. Winters were harsher than expected—colder, windier, and with more snow than we were used to.

Running a Northwest-based business from Colorado added another layer of difficulty. I picked up additional work to make ends meet—seasonal work at Costco, then a full-time job at Big R. But it didn’t take long to realize that working full-time made it nearly impossible to keep my business moving forward.

So now, I’ve shifted again—this time to a part-time school bus driving position in Peyton, giving me the space to rebuild what I’ve spent 30 years creating.

Lessons Learned (The Hard Way)

If I could sit down with someone considering a big move later in life, here’s what I’d share:

Don’t move 1,500 miles without a strong financial cushion.

Understand what you’re leaving behind—your support system matters more than you think.

Selling a home comes with costs—commissions, repairs, and preparation.

Research your destination thoroughly—taxes, climate, healthcare, and cost of living all matter.

Expect additional setup costs—utilities, internet, infrastructure.

Be prepared for property surprises—repairs, maintenance, things you didn’t plan for.

Rebuilding your network—doctors, veterinarians, business connections—takes time.

Sometimes it’s better to start fresh than move everything you own.

Don’t move just to follow someone else’s path—life changes.

And perhaps most importantly… you may not realize how much you’ll miss your family until you’re far away.

Would I Do It Again?

Knowing what I know now… probably not.

But here’s the thing—I also know I would have always wondered, what if?

And because I took the leap, I’ve made incredible friends, experienced beautiful places, ridden amazing trails, and created a home we truly love.

So no, I don’t regret it.

Where Do We Go from Here?

Now it’s time to rebuild—with intention.

My focus is on bringing my business back to a place where I can once again do it full-time. A place where I can serve this community the way I always have—through trusted information, meaningful connections, and a genuine love for the horse industry.

At some point, I may return to Washington to be closer to family. But for now, I’m leaning into what’s in front of me. I don’t love change, but I’ve come to accept that sometimes it’s part of a bigger plan.

What I do know is this:

Life is short. And living it fully isn’t optional—it’s necessary.

I may not have made a fortune in this business, but I’ve gained something far more valuable—experiences, relationships, and a community I deeply care about.

For over 30 years, building relationships has been at the heart of everything I’ve done. That hasn’t changed. If anything, it matters more now than ever.

As Horse Source continues to grow and evolve in the digital space, my commitment remains the same:

to educate, to connect, and to support the people and businesses that make up this incredible industry.

If this journey resonates with you—whether you’re building a business, navigating change, or simply trying to stay visible in today’s world—I’d love to connect.

Explore what we’re building at HorseSource.org, take advantage of the opportunities to promote your business, and become part of a community that’s rooted in trust, experience, and real relationships.

And if you’ve got a story, a lesson, or a journey of your own—I’d truly love to hear it.

Reach out anytime: [email protected]