New in Books: How to Be an Urban Cowgirl & Find Your Inner West

America’s cowgirl is an attitude, not a career. It’s all about showing up, working hard, and being true to yourself—all values required to work the land and safeguard the Western lifestyle. Maybe that explains why so many women everywhere identify with the cowgirl way—it’s all about loyalty, courage, strength, and accountability too.

Writer/author Corinne Joy Brown has been writing about the American West for over 30 years. She’s come to know the cowboys who put beef on our tables and romance in our hearts. She’s ridden horses across Colorado trails and stayed at dude ranches throughout the West and, as a writer, she’s covered rodeo, ranching, and Western fashions that go from the range to the runaway.

Corinne loves Western-themed movies and music as much as anyone, but lives in the city. She knows that thousands of others enjoy putting their daily life aside to be a cowboy or cowgirl, even for a short while, and she feels that sense of independence and comradeship that comes with a horse and a good pair of cowboy boots. This little book is a lighthearted guide to all the women who aren’t real cowgirls, but wish they were.

“Corinne Joy Brown’s How to Be an Urban Cowgirl & Find Your Inner West had me at the title and cover. Knowing and sassy — just like an authentic cowgirl or weekend Westerner — she packs practical advice and winning wisdom into this attractive little guide to releasing your wild-rag self. In these enjoyable and stylish pages, all urban cowgirls will resonate with recognition of their true badass selves. We know who we are, and we’re darn proud of it. Yippee ki yay indeed!” — Dana Joseph, deputy editor Cowboys & Indians magazine

Available: March 2026

Size: 8×8

Price: $22.95

Contact: Spring Cedars Publishing

737-231-0317

[email protected]