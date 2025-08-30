EQUUS Radio Network Welcomes The Mane Street Minute Podcast

By Amy Sales

The EQUUS Radio Network proudly announces the debut of The Mane Street Minute, a smart, fast-paced podcast hosted by lifelong equestrian and seasoned marketing expert India Wilkinson. Known for her sharp commentary and authentic voice, Wilkinson brings listeners quick insights and headlines from across the horse world—from elite competitions to barn aisle buzz. Episodes clock in at under 20 minutes, making them the perfect companion for driving to the barn, grooming, or scrolling for your next sales horse.

India Wilkinson, a USDF Bronze Medalist with decades of experience in eventing and dressage, spent years in corporate marketing with brands like Bacardi USA and The Atlanta Steeplechase. Following her successful corporate career, she developed her own equestrian marketing company specializing in sponsorship consulting and brand partnerships for riders and events. That work ultimately inspired her to launch Mane Street Market in 2021.

“My goal has always been to help equestrians connect more efficiently—whether it’s through a podcast or a sales listing,” says Wilkinson. “With The Mane Street Minute, listeners get news, context, and a little fun—all in less time than it takes to tack up a horse.”

The Mane Street Minute is available subscription free worldwide on the EQUUS Radio Network through the EQUUS Television mobile app, and across all major platforms including Spotify, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. Visit www.equustelevision.net to explore the EQUUS Radio lineup and download the free mobile app to take EQUUS Radio on the go.

“India Wilkinson brings credibility, clarity, and a fresh energy to equestrian media,” says John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “She understands what today’s riders and fans care about, and The Mane Street Minute delivers it with personality and precision. We’re proud to welcome her to the EQUUS Radio family.”

To learn more about Mane Street Market, visit www.manestreetmarket.com

EQUUS Television Network delivers subscription-free equine content worldwide, available on leading streaming platforms and online at www.equustelevision.net.

See this article in the August 2025 Online Digital Edition: