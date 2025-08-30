Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

Outbreak Alerts: August 27, 2025 – Equine Herpesvirus- Respiratory, Sacramento County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 2; 
Number Suspected: 2; 
Number Exposed: 10;

Leave a Comment

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
generac-home-standby-generator-banners