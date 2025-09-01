Have an event to promote? Let us promote it for FREE!

Outbreak Alerts: August 29, 2025 Strangles in King County, WA

Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 13
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Just reported to SAHO. Original horse came from CA first of June and infected the barn. Tested first of July. Under vet care.

