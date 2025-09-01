Outbreak Alerts: August 29, 2025 Strangles in King County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office and Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: 13

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Just reported to SAHO. Original horse came from CA first of June and infected the barn. Tested first of July. Under vet care.

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

