Equine Network Foundation Launches Long Live the Horse Care Grant

New Grant to Provide Veterinary Care Funds in Support of Rescues

By Amy Sales for Zoetis

The Equine Network Foundation, in partnership with Zoetis, is proud to announce the Long Live the Horse Care Grant, a new initiative dedicated to helping equine rescues and organizations provide critical veterinary care for horses in need.

With a mission to advance the welfare and well-being of equids and the equestrian community through impactful programs and fierce advocacy, the Equine Network Foundation is committed to supporting rescues and equine organizations with essential funding and resources.

The Long Live the Horse Care Grant, spearheaded by A Home for Every Horse, the flagship program of the Equine Network Foundation, provides grants to eligible rescues to help cover the cost of necessary veterinary procedures. Grants will range from $1,000 to $4,500, with funding awarded throughout the year until resources are fully allocated, up to $18,500.

“Offering grants to our rescue partners has been a goal of ours, and thanks to Zoetis, we are now able to do that,” said Melissa Kitchen, President of the Equine Network Foundation.

To be eligible for the grant, a rescue must be a current member in good standing with A Home for Every Horse and the United Horse Coalition. Applications for the Long Live the Horse Care Grant are now open and will be accepted through end of the year. Awards will be selected based on need by committee.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Equine Network Foundation on the Long Live the Horse Care Grant. This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that horses receive the care and support they deserve because they do so much for us,” shared Jen Grant, Head of Marketing for the Zoetis U.S. Equine division.

For more information about the Long Live the Horse Care Grant and to apply, visit https://ahomeforeveryhorse.com/long-live-the-horse-care-grant

About A Home for Every Horse

A Home for Every Horse, the flagship program of the Equine Network Foundation, brings support to more than 450 rescues across the nation, offering sponsoring partners a way to support the industry with confidence. Through A Home for Every Horse, over 1,000 horses annually are adopted and many others receive assistance from generous sponsors.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

