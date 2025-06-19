Making the Most of Life

Travel, Horses, and Learning Bring Back Joy

Last winter, after my 7-year-old gelding Gus was diagnosed with DSLD and had to be retired, I found myself in a state of hopeless burnout, going through the motions of work, eat, sleep, repeat. I love my farm and have a good life, but I wasn’t finding much joy and wasn’t sure I wanted to ride anymore. The heartbreak of horses felt like too much. I needed something to look forward to and wanted a change.

Before the Gus sadness I’d attended a judge’s seminar for USAWE (USA Working Equitation) in Eugene, OR, taught by World Association of Working Equitation judge, António Vicente. Mr. Vicente felt that the U.S. judges weren’t learning what we needed for judging at the highest levels of the sport because we just don’t have enough riders and horses at those levels in the states. We needed to see the best, and the best are in Portugal.

In response, the organizer of the seminar Julie Alonzo (a woman with a knack for turning vision into reality) devised a plan to take a group of judges to Portugal to practice judge at one of their top shows while getting tips from a world-class judge. When Julie mentioned the possibility to me, I immediately said, “Count me in,” though I had no idea how I’d pay for it or manage to get away from my farm and duties. But it was months away; I’d figure it out. I desperately needed a break and a change of scene.

And so, in May I found myself with a few other judges sitting in an arena in Vimeiro, Portugal, watching beautiful Lusitanos ridden by top riders. I had the opportunity to practice and improve my upper-level judging skills (and learning always makes me happy). António was there to help train our eyes and correct our mistakes. I made new friends and grew closer to old ones.

After the show I spent a few luxurious days with friends taking dressage lessons on well-trained Lusitanos at the beautiful Morgado Lusitano, trail riding through a cork forest, having meals with people from far-away lands, and laughing until my face hurt. I came home broke but happy, my passion for riding, dressage, and working equitation restored.

As I grow older, each day becomes more precious and the feeling of time ticking down with meaningless days and endless drudgery is terrifying. Experiences, making memories, and spending time doing what we love with people we enjoy is more valuable than security, adventures are more important than accomplishments, and friends and loved ones are most cherished of all.

[email protected]

See this article in the June 2025 Online Digital Edition:

Kim Roe grew up riding on the family ranch and competed in Western rail classes, trail horse, reining, working cow, and hunter/jumper. She trained her first horse for money at 12 years old, starting a pony for a neighbor. Kim has been a professional dressage instructor in Washington state for over 30 years, training hundreds of horses and students through the levels. In recent years Kim has become involved in Working Equitation and is a small ‘r’ Working Equitation judge with WE United. Kim is the editor of the Northwest Horse Source Magazine, and also a writer, photographer, and poet. She owns and manages Blue Gate Farm in Deming, Washington where she continues to be passionate about helping horses and riders in many disciplines.