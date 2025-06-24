Equine Rehabilitation and Fitness Therapies

A Holistic Approach to Horse Health

By Maggie Downer, DVM, Pam Poole, LVT, and Jess Hartley

Equine rehabilitation programs are growing in popularity as they help to manage a multitude of injuries—including post-operative recovery and general condition maintenance. And rehabilitation certainly deserves attention. Multiple modalities are available to our equine athletes and companions, such as land and water treadmills, vibrating therapy plates, infrared therapy, and more.

Although research to date has been limited, evidence of benefits stemming from studies and individual cases has been positive. For example, we veterinarians at Central Washington Equine Hospital are consistently seeing musculoskeletal benefits for horses in all life and fitness stages. Read on to learn more about popular and effective methods that are commonly found at facilities around the country.

The Benefits of Water Treadmill Therapy

Whether hoping to improve fitness or rehabilitate from an injury, the water treadmill is the ultimate cross training therapy. It can improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, while decreasing the impact on soft tissue structures. In fact, for injury and post-operative rehabilitation, water treadmill exercise is preferrable to hand walking since it can control for consistent ground surface, speed, and intensity. The treadmill keeps the horse working in a straight line as opposed to being bent toward the handler, which could create imbalances over time.

In addition, the treadmill has substantial impacts on fitness. Even at a walk, work intensity can be increased exponentially on the treadmill by making small adjustments to speed, water height, or incline. This results in activation of the gluteal, core, and back muscles while having neutral or even decreased strain on distal limb soft tissue structures. Studies have shown that exercising horses on a water treadmill for just fifteen minutes per day for two weeks can result in significant improvements in thoracic back muscle development.

Ultimately, higher intensity and lower impact exercise through water resistance and buoyancy encourages optimal topline position, which is better on a treadmill versus swimming. The ability to exercise horses safely and efficiently on the water treadmill helps ensure training time isn’t lost due to injury or surgical rehabilitation.

Vibration Plates and Infrared Therapy Combined

Infrared therapy combined with vibration plates is used for pre-training warm-up and to aid in injury recovery. Photos courtesy of Central Washington Equine Hospital.

A popular two-in-one unit called the “Relax & Sun” can be used as a pre-training warmup or post-training recovery aid. The vertical vibration plate utilizes airbags that tilt the surface in a 3D cycle throughout each session. This ensures even distribution on all four limbs, as well as the back and sacroiliac area, as powerful infrared lamps above the vibration plate provide dual therapy. Benefits of this combination include:

Increasing circulation and bone density

Training and strengthening muscles that support joints

Relaxing sore or painful back muscles

Improving sacroiliac issues

Removing lactic acid from muscles

Enhancing absorption of food

Increasing digestion

Decreasing healing time

This therapy is great for the comprehensive approach it offers for equine health and recovery.

Incorporating advanced equine rehabilitation methods like water treadmills can significantly enhance recovery outcomes. These therapies not only promote healing but also help maintain fitness levels and can improve mental wellbeing, which leads to a healthier, happier horse. Staying informed about and considering these therapies helps provide the best care possible for our equine companions.

Maggie Downer, DVM is an intern at Central Washington Equine Hospital (CWEH). Dr. Downer grew up in Seattle and started riding at the age of five. Most of her summers were spent competing in the jumper circuit on the West Coast and Canada. She received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2024 from Washington State University.

Pam Poole, LVT, is an operations manager and anesthesia technician at CWEH. Poole grew up on her parents’ farm, Valley View Ranch, showing horses in many disciplines. She started her veterinary career in the late 90s and attended technician school at Pierce College.

Jess Hartley is a veterinary assistant at Lakeshore Equine Fitness & Rehabilitation, part of CWEH. Born and raised in a small town on Maui, Hartley discovered her passion for horses at a young age, helping form Hawaii’s first female interscholastic polo team.

See this article in the June 2025 Online Digital Edition:

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.