EquiLearn Expands Nationwide with Acquisition of Equinology’s Western Territory

EquiLearn Enhances Reach While Equinology Remains Parent Company

(Woodbine, Maryland & Napa, California – September 17th, 2024) – EquiLearn LLC and Equinology® Inc are pleased to announce EquiLearn’s acquisition of Equinology’s Western USA territory. This strategic move significantly extends EquiLearn’s reach, complementing its existing presence in the Eastern USA and enabling the company to offer its courses in equine and canine bodywork, anatomy and biomechanics to students throughout the entire United States.

Under this new arrangement, Equinology will continue to operate classes from its Northern California location and maintain its role as the parent company, while EquiLearn will handle the day-to-day operations. This collaboration allows Equinology to continue to provide overall strategic direction and ensures both companies remain aligned with their shared commitment to delivering high-quality courses and supporting student success.

“We are excited to expand our reach and bring Equinology’s exceptional curriculum to a broader student base throughout the United States,” said Courtney Molino, president of EquiLearn. “We want everyone to have access to our classes, and this expansion allows us to improve accessibility and convenience for our students.”

“We are confident that EquiLearn will uphold the high standards of excellence that Equinology is known for,” said Debranne Pattillo, president of Equinology. “This transition allows us to continue providing strategic oversight while ensuring that our commitment to quality remains steadfast.”

EquiLearn’s first class in the Western Territory is scheduled for March 2025 in Texas. For more information on EquiLearn’s expanded offerings and to access courses nationwide, please visit www.eli-us.com or contact Courtney Molino at [email protected] or 410-446-8287.

About EquiLearn LLC:

EquiLearn is an Equinology Independent Licensed Company and is proud to be the only school in the United States with the rights to deliver the comprehensive Equinology® programs. Whether you are a licensed professional looking for continuing education, an owner looking to expand your knowledge or a student looking for a certification series, EquiLearn raises the bar for standards of education in equine and canine healthcare.



About Equinology® Inc.

Equinology® has proudly provided top-tier education for over 30 years, consistently setting and raising the standard for excellence in equine and canine health education. Our commitment to quality is evident in our small class sizes, which foster personalized learning and ensure that graduates are well-equipped to thrive as team players in the paraprofessional world. Whether you’re just beginning your journey or are an experienced professional, you’ll appreciate that our evidence-based onsite programs are RACE-approved for veterinarians and vet techs seeking continuing education.

Our students benefit from access to a distinguished faculty of industry leaders, including renowned veterinarians and specialists from around the globe. Imagine learning from experts such as Dr. Barb Crabbe, Dr. Nicole Rombach, Dr. Carrie Schlachter, Dr. Sandra Howlett, Dr. Raquel Butler, Susan Tenney, Dr. Mila Speciani, Ken Bains, Ruth Mitchell Golladay, PT, Dr. Kellon, and Debranne Pattillo MEEBW. Our instructors stay ahead of the rapidly evolving information in the equine and canine health industry, ensuring that our students are always at the forefront of this dynamic field.

