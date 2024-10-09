More Than a Feature: Leveraging Your Cover Story for Long-Term Success

Introduction:
- Congratulations on securing a cover story with The Northwest Horse Source!
- A cover feature is a powerful way to spotlight your brand, business, or service in the horse industry.
- To maximize the impact of your cover story, it’s important to leverage follow-up advertising and other key benefits.
Maximize Your Cover Story with Ongoing Exposure:
- Visibility and Credibility:
Your cover story establishes authority in the horse industry. Extend this credibility with consistent advertising.
- Reach a Targeted Audience:
The Northwest Horse Source reaches thousands of passionate equestrians and industry professionals. Keep your brand front and center with follow-up ads in subsequent issues.
Key Benefits of Follow-up Advertising:
- Stay Top of Mind:
After your cover feature, readers may be intrigued, but follow-up ads ensure they don’t forget your brand.
- Consider placing ads in consecutive issues to build familiarity and trust with potential clients.
- Reinforce Your Message:
Repetition is key to marketing success. Follow-up ads help to reinforce the key points from your cover story and build a stronger connection with your audience.
- Exclusive Special Offer:
As a cover story client, you’re eligible for discounted rates on follow-up ads. Take advantage of these savings to maintain a consistent presence.
- Cross-Promotion with Digital Media:
Utilize both print and digital follow-up ads to engage readers across multiple platforms, from the magazine to the website and social media channels. This multi-platform approach can greatly increase your brand’s exposure.
Additional Advertising Opportunities:
- Feature Your Products/Services in Regular Sections:
Keep your products or services in the spotlight by placing ads in relevant sections of the magazine. Whether it’s training, services, tack, or events, make sure your brand fits into the conversation.
- Promote Events and Sales:
Have upcoming events or special promotions? Include them in future issues to encourage readers to engage with your business beyond your cover story.
The Long-Term Impact of Follow-Up Ads:
- Brand Loyalty and Trust:
Consistent advertising creates familiarity, and familiarity builds trust. Long-term follow-up ads help establish your business as a dependable leader in the horse industry.
- Maximizing ROI:
A single cover story is just the beginning. By following up with ads, you’ll see a greater return on your investment as you continue to capture the attention of The Northwest Horse Source readers.
Conclusion:
- Don’t let your cover story be a one-time event.
- Keep the momentum going with follow-up advertising in The Northwest Horse Source to ensure your brand stays top of mind and continues to grow in the equestrian community.
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!
Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.