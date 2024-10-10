Support the Outbreak Alerts You Rely On!

The Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC), which provides the vital Outbreak Alerts many of our readers and members appreciate, is conducting a biosecurity survey with support from the USDA.

By participating, you’re helping protect horses from infectious diseases and ensuring the EDCC can continue improving this valuable resource for the entire horse industry. Take the survey today and make a difference!

