Equestrian Dreams Come True in Auburn Lake Trails – Cool, CA

See Real Estate Ad here: https://horsesource.org/real-estate/equestrian-dreams-come-true-in-auburn-lake-trails

Incredible opportunity to own this beautiful SINGLE LEVEL, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the renown Auburn Lake Trails equestrian community! Set on 2 fully fenced acres this is a perfect floor plan for gathering together in the generous kitchen and living space while enjoying the peaceful privacy of your natural setting. Imagine your own horses on-site with you in the 2-stall shelter and ready to enjoy a ride on the nearby Black Oak trail. Improvements include HVAC (2021), new carpet throughout (2021), Leaf Guard gutter system, and solar (2023). This beautiful equestrian community is a designated FIREWISE community offering riding trails, golf course, multiple pools, sports courts, its own campground, and multiple ponds and parks. All just 20 minutes from Auburn making for an easy commute.

