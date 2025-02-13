Have an event to promote? Submit it here.

3 Day Equine Connection Clinic with Five Star Horsemanship and Spirit2Spirit – June 13th-15th, 2025 – Stanwood, WA

Join Kim McClelland of Five Star Horsemanship and Sonia Jorgensen of Spirit2Spirit for a 3-day event June 6th-8th in Stanwood, WA at the Spirit2Spirit facility to discover your own inner knowing and self-leadership, and how that translates to your relationship with your horse.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/3-day-equine-connection-clinic-with-five-star-horsemanship-and-spirit2spirit-june-13th-15th-2025


