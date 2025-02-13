Media Barn: New in Books – Ground Games for Horses

Skills, Tests, Obstacles, and 26 Engaging In-Hand Courses

by Waltraud Böhmke

More and more horse owners hope to engage their horses’ minds as much as their bodies during the time they spend together, both under saddle and on the ground. The happy news is that the training activities we have come to know as “groundwork” not only have an important place in starting colts and schooling young horses but can also serve to diversify skill-building as a horse matures. In addition, exercise in hand can serve as an important part of reconditioning a horse after extended time off, rehabbing following illness or injury, and allowing horse and handler an alternative means of connecting and spending time together when a horse can’t be ridden.

Using dozens of detailed color diagrams to illustrate exciting ideas for on-the-ground training at a variety of levels, and instructional photographs to demonstrate horse and rider position as they navigate specific obstacles, German Equestrian Federation (FN) accredited trainer and judge Waltraud Böhmke provides an excellent source of training inspiration in these pages. Known for her beneficial in-hand courses, Böhmke’s guidance helps readers train their horses to be well-behaved, collaborative partners. And when good behavior and teamwork are achieved, both horse and handler are more relaxed and respectful in each other’s company. With numerous opportunities to establish meaningful boundaries, the partnership between horse and handler can grow.

This book provides:

Dozens of tasks, activities, and obstacles, with clear instructions so you can learn and practice them individually before incorporating them in a series or course.

Sensible suggestions for sequences of exercises to consolidate and review the individual lessons.

26 complete courses for you and your horse to try on your own or with friends, providing valuable training feedback so you can adjust plans and schedules according to your horse’s progress and needs.

With expert guidance to provide the horse with positive training experiences while improving the handler’s timing and self-confidence, this book is a handy and digestible reference for anyone looking for new ways to keep their horse engaged, happy, and connected.

Published by Trafalgar Square Books and available at trafalgarbooks.com.

See this article in the February 2025 Online Digital Edition:

