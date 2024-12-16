DURANGO® BOOTS TO EXHIBIT IN COWBOY CHANNEL COWBOY CHRISTMAS AT 2024WRANGLER NATIONAL FINALS RODEO®

Durango® returns as the Official Boot of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® for the fourth consecutive year

Nelsonville, Ohio (November 19, 2024) – For the first time, Durango® Boots will have their own retail space in Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo® (NFR).

Located in booth #4243 inside the Las Vegas Convention Center, Durango® will feature top styles, including the new PRCA Collection by Durango®. The PRCA Collection by Durango ®. is hand-crafted with superior comfort, premium leathers, and a low-ground feel—tested and approved by world champion Team Durango® athletes. Customers shopping at Cowboy Christmas will receive a free gift with every purchase.

Additionally, shoppers will have the opportunity to meet Team Durango ® athletes in the booth and enter to win free Durango® boots.

As the Official Boot of the National Finals Rodeo®, Durango® will be featured on Thursday, December 12 (Round 8). During that evening, the Durango® team will honor the first annual National Day of the Cowgirl Scholarship winner, Katelyn Collins , during the stagecoach presentation.

“We are thrilled to exhibit in Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas for the first time,” said Erin DeLong, marketing manager at Durango® Boots. “This is the premier shopping location at NFR, and as the Official Boot, this will allow even more customers to shop and experience our best styles, including our new PRCA Collection.

Twelve Team Durango® athletes will compete at this year’s 2024 National Finals Rodeo®. Team Durango® ambassador, Garrett Yerigan , is also a finalist for 2024 PRCA Announcer of the Year honors.

Prior to kicking off the Wrangler NFR, Durango® donated a pair of PRCA Collection Full-Quill Black Ostrich boots , valued at $600, as a silent auction item at the Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala that will be held on December 2 at 6 p.m. at the Southpoint Hotel & Casino. The auction is currently live and can be viewed here: https://app.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/2024-wrangler-gold-buckle-gala-auction-43411

The 66th annual Wrangler NFR kicks off its 10-night run at the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 5 and will conclude on Saturday, December 14 when the 2024 PRCA World Champions will be crowned. Each World Champion will be gifted a free pair of PRCA Collection by Durango® Full-Quill Black Ostrich boots.

About Durango®

Founded in 1966, Durango® Boots manufactures and markets quality-crafted western and fashion footwear for men, women, and children. It is a division of Rocky Brands™, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information visit www.durangoboots.com.

About The Wrangler NFR

For more information on the Wrangler NFR, please visit NFRexperience.com or through social media @LasVegasNFR and use #WranglerNFR. For the latest ProRodeo news and Wrangler NFR coverage, please visit prorodeo.com or through social media @PRCA_ProRodeo.

