“Expand Your Reach: Join the Equine Business Directory Today”

It’s all about networking! Pictured is Karen, Francesca, Spanky & Dally at the 2018 NW Horse Fair & Expo
“Where Passion Meets Credibility – Connecting Your Business to the Equine Community”
As leaders in the equine industry, NW Horse Source and NW Equine bring unmatched expertise, credibility, and connections built over decades. Here’s how joining our directory will elevate your business:
1. Amplify Your Visibility
- Over 2,200 Listings and Growing: Become part of a trusted network that thousands of horse enthusiasts rely on.
- Effective Branding: Showcase your business with personalized listings, complete with images, videos, and detailed descriptions.
2. Access Valuable Resources
- Tap into thousands of articles and educational materials on NW Horse Source and Colorado Horse Source websites.
- Submit your events and enjoy weekly promotions to a large, active subscriber database.
3. Engage with Your Audience
- Direct Messaging: Connect with potential clients directly through our platform.
- Community Opportunities: Share events, sell horses, post job listings, and promote real estate—all in one place.
4. Build Trust and Authority
- Established Credibility: Backed by 30 years in the industry and deep-rooted equine relationships.
- We Market for You: Focus on your passion while we strengthen your brand’s online presence.
5. Affordable Investment, Big Rewards
- Compared to other marketing strategies, joining our directory is a cost-effective way to grow your business.
- Plus, 15% of proceeds go to equine and veteran charities—supporting causes that matter.
Special Holiday Offer
Don’t miss out! Sign up now and take advantage of our holiday specials. Give your business the boost it deserves this season.
Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!
Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.