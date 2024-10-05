Cowgirl Capable Hosts Transformative Women’s Empowerment Retreat at Whistlin’ Pine Ranch in Pateros, WA

Photo Credit: Ali Briggs Photography

Pateros, WA — From September 5th to 8th, 2024, women from all walks of life gathered at the scenic Whistlin’ Pine Ranch for the Cowgirl Capable Women’s Empowerment Retreat. This unique event empowered participants through confidence-building activities, resilience training, and practical skill development, all set amidst 500 acres of breathtaking land in Pateros, Washington.

Founded by Heather Gastelum, a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, Cowgirl Capable was created to inspire women to push past boundaries and embrace their inner strength. “I was raised to be as capable as a man but still expected to act like a lady,” Heather says, emphasizing her mission to help women develop the skills they need to feel strong, capable, and confident in all areas of life.

An Empowering Experience

The retreat offered a powerful blend of adventure and education. Participants were immersed in hands-on firearm training, including introductory sessions with shotguns and rifles, along with focused instruction in Defensive Pistol Shooting. Certified instructors ensured each woman learned safe, effective techniques, promoting a deep sense of self-reliance and personal protection.

To create a comfortable and focused environment, Heather rented out the local North Cascades Sportsman range, ensuring there were no distractions. This allowed participants, including survivors of domestic abuse, to engage fully in the experience, knowing they were in a safe and supportive space. One attendee noted, “it was life changing.”

“We spent most of our days at the gun range, rented out just for us ladies. It was such an empowering time on the range,” said one participant. Beyond the firearm skills, the retreat offered a variety of enriching experiences, including a Packing Demo led by ranch host Tara, covering essentials for backcountry camping or hunting.

Photo Credit: Ali Briggs Photography

Delicious meals, no small feat in a horse camp, and comfortable glamping accommodations provided a balance of luxury and rustic charm. Campfire gatherings gave participants time to grow their connections, uplift one another, and reflect on their personal journeys.

One attendee shared, “I couldn’t recommend it more! The trainers were exceptional—knowledgeable, patient, and incredibly focused on safety. The personal attention made the experience so empowering, especially for beginners. As a woman, I felt supported in every aspect, with specific attention given to concealed carrying and situational awareness.”

Featured in F.E.R.A.L. Magazine

The retreat will also be featured in the upcoming edition of F.E.R.A.L. Magazine, which stands for Female Empowered Rural and Agricultural Lifestyle. The issue, titled “Gun Powder,” will highlight the empowering impact of the event and the sense of camaraderie fostered throughout the retreat.

About Cowgirl Capable

Founded on the belief that women are powerful, capable, and resilient, Cowgirl Capable offers retreats, tailored safety training, and empowering experiences. The organization encourages women to embrace both their mental and physical strength while fostering a supportive community where women uplift each other.

For more information on Cowgirl Capable’s future trainings and events, visit www.CowgirlCapable.com or contact [email protected].

