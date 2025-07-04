Cover Story: Built to Carry On – Eye Opening Legacy

Champion Genetics and an Owner’s Passion Power a New Chapter at Barrett Ranch

In the rolling hills near Peyton, Colorado, a powerful symbol of heritage, healing, and hope stands quietly at the Barrett Ranch. Eye Opening Legacy, a striking stallion with bloodlines steeped in Quarter Horse greatness, isn’t just any sire—he represents a dream coming full circle for veteran horseman JD Richardson and his family.

JD, a military veteran based in Colorado Springs, discovered Eye Opening Legacy through a unique opportunity with the Remount Foundation, an organization committed to connecting veterans with horses for healing and purpose. This story, featured by the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) is a testament to second chances—for horses and humans alike. Read the full story on AQHA.com »

Development of a Horseman

Richardson began riding at the age of 9 and trained his first horse by 13. He was also involved in team roping until he joined the Air Force in 1994. Even during his time in service, JD and his wife, Julie, continued owning horses, keeping them an integral part of their lives.

In his early years JD was heavily influenced by Ray Hunt’s philosophies. Then, while in the Air Force, Richardson had the opportunity to be mentored by Don Ulmer, an exceptional reined cow horse trainer. Working with Don refined JD’s methods and knowledge even further, sharpening his understanding of horsemanship and performance training.

Eye Opening Legacy. Photo by Bee Silva

A Stallion of Immense Potential

The acquisition of Eye Opening Legacy marked a turning point for JD. With a vision to raise and promote quality Quarter Horses, JD and his family have embarked on a mission to honor the past while building a future—one foal at a time. Richardson has a focus toward breeding and raising high-quality performance horses, with an emphasis on barrel racing and roping prospects.

Richardson Performance Horses was founded through a deep connection to the horse industry and commitment to breeding excellence. When his family acquired Eye Opening Legacy, they saw an opportunity to promote a stallion with immense potential while building a program rooted in quality and integrity. Legacy’s presence has shaped the direction of their breeding operation, reinforcing their dedication to producing top-tier bloodlines and supporting the future of performance horses.

Sired by the renowned Mr Eye Opener, an AQHA Hall of Fame stallion with offspring earnings topping $28 million, Eye Opening Legacy carries the powerful genetic traits of speed, agility, and determination. Legacy’s dam, Extra Extra Effort, has proven her own merit, producing over $80,000 in performance earnings—making Legacy a stallion with a true blend of champion lineage.

But it’s more than just paper credentials. Eye Opening Legacy is proving himself through his foals—stamping them with trainable minds, athletic builds, and kind, willing dispositions. Whether for performance, ranch work, barrel racing, or recreation, his offspring are showing all the right traits. Clients can expect to gain high-quality, well-bred performance horses with pedigrees built for success.

Says Richardson, “We are dedicated to promoting a stallion whose pedigree speaks for itself. There are very few actively promoted sons of Mr. Eye Opener, and we take pride in showcasing his legacy through our program. Additionally, we offer discounted breeding opportunities to military personnel, veterans, first responders, and youth competitors. We recognize that breeding to a stallion of this caliber can be costly, and this initiative allows us to give back to a community that has given so much.” Additionally, our commitment to responsible breeding and horsemanship means that clients can trust that they’re working with a program that prioritizes integrity, quality, and long-term success.

JD and his family stand Eye Opening Legacy at Barrett Ranch, offering outside breeding opportunities and welcoming mare owners who want to invest in solid, proven bloodlines backed by values of dedication, resilience, and purpose.

To learn more, schedule a visit, or reserve a breeding, contact JD Richardson today and become part of Eye Opening Legacy’s journey—a legacy built to carry on.

Contact

JD Richardson/Richardson Performance Horses

Phone: (605) 484-0382,

Email [email protected]

Facebook

2025 Breeding Details

Stud Fee: $1,250 (includes first shipment)

Special consideration offered for veterans, first responders, and youth competitors

See this article in the July 2025 Online Digital Edition:

