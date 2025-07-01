Northwest Horse Source Magazine’s July 2025 Issue IS HERE!

Explore the complete digital edition of the July 2025 The Northwest Horse Source
- Cover Story: Built to Carry On
- Trail Savvy: Built, Not Broken
- Trainer’s Corner: Are You “Just” a Trail Rider?
- Feature Story: Champion Eventer Mai Baum to Retire at Rebecca Farm
