Trainer Profile: Trisha Reed of Run-A-Muck-Ranch

Interview by Kim Roe

I first became aware of Montana trainer Trisha Reed and her students while judging a working equitation show in Montana. Trisha’s horsemanship, good sportsmanship, and infectious sense of humor stuck in my mind. Over the years I’ve continued to be impressed by her experience, knowledge, humility and business abilities.

What is your business called?

Run-A-Muck Ranch (Trisha Reed Equestrian on Facebook).

What equine disciplines are you involved in?

My professional focus is two-pronged: coaching riders and training equines. Equine husbandry and facility management often come along with those choices.

Although my main focus is currently the sport of working equitation, I have been blessed to study, work, and play in a variety of aspects of the horse world including combined training, barrel racing, natural horsemanship, and dressage, to name a few.

Why did you choose this aspect of the horse business?

Coaching and training seem very natural to me because I find it invigorating to gain and share knowledge.

With working equitation specifically, I immediately saw the cross-training possibilities. The combination of finer horsemanship, variety, and fun for both horse and rider instantly grabbed my attention.

Where do you live? Where do you conduct your business?

Run-A-Muck Ranch is nestled in the Big Belt Mountains north of Helena, Montana. We have a full array of working equitation obstacles and a regulation-size dressage area. And although I am fortunate to train and teach on site at home, much of my time is spent traveling to various facilities, both locally and in different states to coach and clinic.

Who do you feel influenced you the most in your equestrian journey and why?

Perhaps a predisposition to connect with horses is genetic. My great-grandfather gathered and trained wild horses for the US Cavalry, and it seems that his legacy rippled its way through the generations to me. Being surrounded by a supportive family, including both sets of grandparents who enjoyed riding, helped set the stage for my lifelong love affair with horses.

What breeds have you trained/worked with?

Too many to list, really. But I have spent significant time with Iberians, warmbloods, mustangs, Thoroughbreds, mules, and numerous crossbreeds.

Do you compete?

Yes. My current focus is working equitation where I’ve successfully campaigned several equines.

What are some of your most notable accomplishments?

Professionally, seeing many of my students achieve their goals, including success in the show ring.

Obtaining the peer-critiqued certification of Master Instructor and Clinic Certifier through CHA (Certified Horsemanship Association) is significant to me. This not only means I am qualified to teach all levels of riders in both English and Western, but I am also able offer feedback and mentoring to aspiring instructors who are seeking industry credentials. It is also my privilege to be CHA’s Montana state representative.

In 2021 I received CHA’s national Instructor of the Year award. This recognition brought me to tears because I was nominated by both my students and my professional colleagues.

I am equally proud to be one of a select few USA Working Equitation recognized Professional Instructors in our Region. It is a joy to share my WE knowledge and experience with all types of riders.

Personally, I have trained several client horses and my own horses to regional and national success. Since 2021 I have been in the USAWE Region One top 3 at the Intermediate A level. Last year I ended up in first place…on a mule.

What are your business goals? Where do you see yourself in five years?

Helping more clients to experience safe and fun activities with their equines. My personal goal is to represent the U.S. in working equitation at an international level.

