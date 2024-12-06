PranaHorse Offers Complimentary Tickets for Volunteers to Attend “Energy Healing for Horses” Online Event

Portland, OR – December 5, 2024 – In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude to the dedicated volunteers of local horse rescue organizations, PranaHorse is offering free access to their online event Energy Healing for Horses, scheduled for December 12, 2024. This exclusive offer is available to volunteers from Oregon and Washington-based horse rescue organizations, recognizing the invaluable contributions they make in supporting the well-being of at-risk horses.

The Energy Healing for Horses event will provide volunteers with essential tools and knowledge to help support horses that have experienced trauma, neglect, or other challenging circumstances. This training will focus on energy healing techniques designed to improve the physical and emotional health of these animals, providing volunteers with the skills to have a lasting, positive impact.

“We are thrilled to give back to the incredible volunteers who dedicate their time and care to rescuing horses in our local communities,” said Liza Burney, JD, Founder of PranaHorse. “This event is an opportunity to offer vital resources and training that can further empower those who are already doing such important work for horses in need.”

Event Details:

Date: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Time: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm pacific

5:00 pm to 7:00 pm pacific Location: Online (Virtual Event)

Online (Virtual Event) Cost: Free for Volunteers from Oregon and Washington Horse Rescue Organizations

To claim complimentary access, volunteers are encouraged to register in advance here – https://pranichealingforhorses.com/event/2024-12/. This training session will provide actionable strategies to better support horses and enhance their emotional well-being, making it an invaluable resource for anyone working with horses in rescue or rehabilitation settings.

PranaHorse’s commitment to equine well-being extends beyond this event. The organization continues to offer resources, training, and support to those who work closely with horses, helping them develop a deeper understanding of energy healing and its benefits for equine health.

For more information about the Energy Healing for Horses event or to register for a complimentary ticket, visit www.PranaHorse.com.

About PranaHorse:

PranaHorse is a dedicated provider of energy healing practices for horses, offering training, support, and resources to equine professionals and enthusiasts. Through compassionate, holistic healing methods, PranaHorse aims to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of horses, ensuring they live happier, healthier lives.

Media Contact:

Liza Burney

Owner and Founder

PranaHorse

503-502-5186

[email protected]

www.PranaHorse.com

