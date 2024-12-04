Cover Story: Ed Hamilton Rosales has a Passion for Helping Others

Knowledge and Experience is Essential for an Equine Insurance Agent

Nothing in life is certain. Things roll along smoothly and then can suddenly veer off and get bumpy. Horse owners need to prepare for difficult situations and be responsible for the liabilities involved in horse ownership. Ranches, farms, and equine professionals have unusual and specific needs for insurance not experienced by your typical homeowner. So, who can we turn to?

Ed Hamilton Rosales of Vancouver, Washington, represents American National Insurance Company and understands the specific needs of horse owners and equine professionals and can assist them in their coverage needs.

Growing up in rural West Texas, Ed Rosales’s childhood was spent on the back of a Quarter Horse. He experienced firsthand the freedom and responsibility that comes with the agricultural lifestyle.

Ed’s path took a turn when he attended Texas A&M University, initially focusing on agribusiness. However, his passion for community wellbeing led him to transfer to SUNY (The State University of New York) Upstate Medical Center, where he refocused his studies on public health as it pertained to rural communities.

His diverse educational background, combined with a lifetime of rural community experience and livestock management, provides Ed with a unique perspective on the needs of equestrians.

Providing Security

About 12 years ago, Ed took those unique experiences and determined that the best way for him to be of service was to provide security. While working with food security organizations, and eventually founding his own, he began to see that there was a giant hole in the market. The farmers, ranchers, and equine businesses he worked with were chronically (and sometimes tragically) underinsured. To his horror, Ed discovered that some didn’t have insurance at all.

As a result, Ed delved deeply into what people want, what they need, and why they didn’t already have it. He discovered that the good folks whose lives revolve around horses had suffered deplorable treatment. This lack of care extended to equestrians and equine businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Mostly, Ed discovered a complete lack of education on the part of other agents and companies. Agents explained nothing, important coverage was missing, large firms (you know who they are) used drones to shoot aerial images and only covered what they could see. On a truly basic level, how can a carrier possibly cover indoor arenas or stables without visiting the property? They can’t.

The final straw was when Ed met a client who had not been contacted by her ‘agent’ in eight years. Eight years! Many of the agents who sell these coverages are not equestrians themselves and understand neither the culture nor the nuanced understanding of the specifics and needs of the horse owner.

It was this neglect and disconnection that inspired Edward to form his agency—a company born from a desire to fill the gap by offering true, bespoke protection and, eventually, peace of mind to equestrians. In support of these values, Ed issued an edict saying, “We will not insure any properties we have not visited.” If you have stables in Kentucky or New York, we are on a plane to visit and document them.

“As our priority is people first, we decided on partnership over profit. As such, we like to use the phrase ‘We look after you’ with our clients because we intend on being involved with you, your family, your horses, your business, and your events. We intend to remain in constant contact with you regarding everything happening in your world. Changes big and small matter and we are on your team,” says Ed.

If you need insurance coverage, Ed Rosales will work to provide you with wraparound service for ranches, farms, equine professionals as well as livestock and equine mortality with medical and surgical coverages for the highest value horses to backyard pets.

