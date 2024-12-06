Trail Savvy: I Don’t Need All That Fancy Stuff

Trail Horses Need Training for Control and Safety

I recently read one of Ty Evans’ reflections on training and the standards we should aim for with our animals. A sentiment he often hears is, “I don’t need any of that fancy stuff; I just want to go down the trail.” I used to be one of the people who said that. In fact, I used that exact phrase far too often, not realizing how naive I was.

I used to call “fancy stuff” what Ty calls control. This fancy training includes yielding the fore and hinds, flexing softly, or a smooth side-pass on command. When I’m deep in the backcountry, miles from the trailhead with no cell service and no quick access to help, I want as much control as possible. Out there, “good enough” simply isn’t enough. That level of control, or as Ty calls it, “handiness,” is what I now strive for in every bit of groundwork, ride, or training session.

I ask a lot of my animals. I’m not one for intense training, but the places I prefer to ride demand readiness. Steep country and narrow trails are the gatekeepers to the best fishing spots! My animals need to be as handy as possible for my peace of mind, and that’s only achievable with serious work long before we leave the barn.

Ty echoes this need for readiness in his training philosophy saying, “If the mule can’t operate and maneuver accurately on flat ground, how the heck are they going to do it in the mountains and rough country?” His words resonate with me. When I’m in the high country, I need my mules at their best. To get there, I need to work towards that goal in familiar conditions at home. During my clinics, I stress the importance of mastering a solid whoa, go, and steer. But I don’t stop there—I want those responses to be as effortless as possible. That means having my animals centered, balanced, and able to respond calmly and lightly to my seat, legs, and reins. This isn’t about being fancy; it’s about being safe.

Safety means having an animal that’s light and calm in the bridle. I want a critter that’s easy to stop, easy to turn, and easy to back. If I have softness in these basics, I can count on that softness translating to side passes, pivots, and other moves that require control of the front and hindquarters. It’s like driving a truck with a big engine, great brakes, and power steering. Just as we want control when towing a trailer on mountain roads, we should expect no less control when we’re in the saddle, whether we’re at home or navigating unpredictable terrain.

Over time, I’ve learned more about what my animals are capable of. Before I knew how to ask for more, I hesitated to challenge them beyond the basics, worried that asking for more might bring a response I couldn’t handle. That intimidation—my reluctance to rise to their potential—kept me out of some remarkable areas that required a little extra work to get to.

When pushing our limits feels intimidating, a good trainer can be your best ally. I’m a fan of Ty Evans because he speaks in a way I understand. But for you, it might be someone else. The important thing is to find someone whose guidance helps you rise to meet your animals where they are—and where they can go. Strive to be the person your animal deserves.

For those looking to build control and readiness in their animals, consider practicing and refining the foundational skills: a responsive whoa, rotating on the fore, and a smooth backup. These exercises can set the stage for a more advanced partnership, where trust and responsiveness grow hand-in-hand with control. For more of my thoughts on trail riding and camping with livestock, check out my book, The ABCs of Trail Riding and Horse Camping at Amazon, or visit my website, TrailMeister.com. There, you’ll find more resources for building the skills and confidence that make exploring the backcountry as safe as it is rewarding.

See this article in the December 2024 Online Digital Edition:

Robert Eversole, ”the trail meister,” owns www.TrailMeister.com, the largest database of horse riding and camping areas in the U.S. with free trail and trailhead information, trail maps, and much more to help horse enthusiasts experience the joys of trail riding. Robert is a registered riding instructor with PATH International, a mounted search and rescue team member, and a U.S. Marine who has served on the board of the Backcountry Horsemen of Washington (BCHW). He is enjoying his new career helping fellow trail riders stay found and safe on the trail. When not on the trail, The Trail Meister resides near Spokane, WA and teaches land navigation to a wide variety of outdoor groups across the nation. For North America’s largest horse trail and camping directory, trail tips, and more, visit www.TrailMeister.com.