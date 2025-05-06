Festival Feel for Legacy Equestrian Event

The Event at Rebecca Farm starts Wed, July 16

Wednesday, April 30. Kalispell, Montana: The Event at Rebecca Farm brings the sound of thundering hooves, the sight of soaring horses and a sense of excitement for all things equestrian to Flathead Valley this summer. Presented by the non-profit Montana Equestrian Events, Inc., The Event is set for July 16-20, 2025.

Now in its 24th year, The Event shares Flathead Valley with the Under The Big Sky Music Festival on the same weekend this year. As a result, early travel and lodging arrangements are strongly encouraged!

The Event’s one-of-a-kind opportunities cover a wide spectrum.

Competitors

Olympic-caliber equestrians will test their mettle over one of the world’s most breathtaking and challenging cross-country courses. Those with less lofty – yet equally important – competitive goals will tackle level-appropriate challenges with the same beautiful backdrops for cross-country, dressage and show jumping.

The US Eventing Association’s Classic Series will be staged in both Novice and Training divisions. This continues the popular combination of education and competition derived from eventing’s roots.

With divisions from Beginner Novice up to CCI4*-L, The Event offers something for every eventer. Bringing all levels together in one beautiful location is one of many enduring legacies left by the late Rebecca Broussard, who founded The Event in 2002.

Entries open on June 3, on the USEA’s Xentry platform, and close July 1. They fill fast!

Sponsors & Patrons

Sponsorships offer companies many ways to reach The Events’ spectators from far and wide.

Traditional sponsorship levels emphasize on-site benefits like tickets for special viewing tents, plus advertising and promotional opportunities. These can include program ads, logo placements, banners, social media posts, and cross-country fence and show jump signage.

Limited Edition sponsorships, added in recent years, emphasize digital and media benefits to target the equestrian community more heavily. These unique opportunities include sponsorship of international divisions, prizes, the Kid Zone, the Competitor Party and the live stream that will be viewed by fans around the world.

Tax-deductible Patron Packages give supporters access to tented, well-situated, viewing areas that offer seating, daily snacks and beverages, weekend luncheon buffets, as well as the company of riders, officials, owners, sponsors and fellow enthusiasts.

Contact Marcia to discuss the perfect options for your business’ marketing goals or patron preferences. She can be reached at 406-321-1377 or by e-mail at [email protected].

Vendors

As the gateway to Glacier National Park, Flathead Valley’s awe-inspiring beauty is rivaled only by the beauty of equestrian sport. This combination brings fans by the thousands and the Shopping Fair is where they gather. Along with equestrian apparel and gear, highlights include Montana-made goods, regional arts and jewelry.

Festival-style food trucks cater to wide tastes, and the free Kid Zone activities add to the Event’s reputation as a family-friendly destination worthy of return visits.

Along with a steady stream of shoppers, vendors enjoy the well-maintained grass setting and The Event’s attentive onsite staff.

Vendor applications and more information can be found here. Please e-mail [email protected] with questions.

Halt Cancer at X

The Event’s impact goes beyond the horse world with Halt Cancer at X. The charitable initiative was launched in 2012 by the Event’s organizer Sarah Broussard in honor of her mother Rebecca.

Through Halt Cancer at X, Montana Equestrian Events has so far provided more than $1 million in grant funds to innovative breast cancer research projects and to local non-profits that offer financial and wellness services to breast cancer patients.

Breast cancer advocacy’s pink hues grace manes, tails, helmets and haunches during The Event. Competitor pledges, auction proceeds, and donations made during The Event and throughout the year provide the basis for the annual grants. Donations to Halt Cancer at X can be made here.

Equestrian Support

The Event is also aligned with career-changing impacts through generous grant programs funded by the Broussard Family Charitable Trust and administered by the USEA Foundation.

The Rebecca Broussard Developing Rider Grants began in 2011. They continue Rebecca “Becky” Broussard’s legacy of assisting and encouraging riders pursuing the sport’s highest levels.

The Rebecca Broussard International Developing Rider Grant, aka the “Big Becky,” awards $50,000 to an international quality rider. The “Little Becky” National Developing Rider Grant increases to $15,000 this year, supporting riders on a similar path.

The Rebecca Farm Travel Grants provide funds to defray the costs of traveling to The Event and are open to those planning to apply for the International Developing Rider Grant. For this year, the grants will reimburse recipients $2 a mile traveled from home for 4* contenders, and $1 a mile traveled from home for 3* riders.

Travel Grant applications are due June 1, 2025, and can be found here. Recipients will be notified by June 15, 2025.

Volunteers Welcome

Given the multiple levels of competition and their multiple phases, The Event relies on a large volunteer team to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for all.

There’s a perfect post for most ages and abilities and roles range from assisting in the arenas or on the cross-country course, to spectator parking, hospitality, food services and pedestrian crossings. Volunteering at The Event is famously fun and no experience is required for most positions.

Volunteering info and sign-ups can be found here.

Stay Tuned…

