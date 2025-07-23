Book Review: The Gratitude Shift: A Simple Path to Find More Peace and Joy

By Kylene and Aaron Montgomery

In a world that often pulls us toward stress, negativity, and distraction, The Gratitude Shift: A Simple Path to Find More Peace and Joy offers a refreshing and practical guide to embracing gratitude as a lifelong practice. Through inspiring personal stories, insightful reflections, and actionable exercises, this book reveals how gratitude can transform your mindset, relationships, and overall well-being.

This collaborative book is more than a self-help guide; it’s a collection of lived experiences, simple practices, and a call to return to what matters most. Featuring powerful stories from everyday people who have used gratitude to overcome adversity, foster healing, and strengthen their relationships, the book brings a deeply human element to this essential practice.

The project was born from a shared mission between the Montgomerys to help others transform their lives through intentional living. Kylene, founder of Rise Shine Smile Yoga and a seasoned wellness facilitator, teamed up with her husband Aaron, a business coach and author of The FUNdamentals of Business Success, to bring both emotional and practical guidance together in one cohesive message.

With engaging storytelling and step-by-step guidance, The Gratitude Shift: A Simple Path to Find More Peace and Joy will help you make gratitude a daily habit—one that leads to greater joy, fulfillment, and purpose.

NWHS Publisher's Review



The Gratitude Shift is a highly recommended read. It’s 183 pages of transformative thoughts, practical suggestions, and simple exercises that help you discover the power of gratitude. The book includes inspiring personal stories of lives changed through this powerful mindset.



The exercises at the back of the book are especially impactful, and the included summary and workbook guide you through your own journey. If you're looking to change your perspective, and your life, this is a must read.



While it’s not specifically about horses, it is horse owner related! We all need more joy and peace in our lives, and this is a wonderful place to start. - Karen Pickering



The Gratitude Shift is available in paperback on Amazon. A companion 30-day gratitude challenge, meditation guide, and lots of other practical tools are included as bonus content to help readers turn the lessons into lasting habits.

Learn more and order the book at RSSYoga.link/gratitudeshift

See this article in the July 2025 Online Digital Edition:

