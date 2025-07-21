A Season of Change

Life is About the Journey

Many things are changing for me right now—changes in the publishing industry, changes in my life circumstances, and yes, there are a few disappointments. I’m not where I thought I’d be at this stage in my life. I’m learning it’s all about my choices. No one else has shaped where I am today and I’m learning to embrace where God has put me.

I’m working a “regular” job again. It’s not my passion, but a necessary step for me in this season of life. I want The Northwest Horse Source to be a leader among regional publications. Discontinuing the print edition was a disappointment, but we keep trying new things. One of those is the HorseSource.org directory, an idea that came from my web guy, Doug, who created a beautiful, simple website that serves as a resource for horse owners and a marketplace for businesses. It’s gaining momentum, and we’re excited to launch a sale horse module soon too.

I’m also stepping out of my comfort zone and producing more video content. I have tons of footage from past events and I’m slowly uploading it. We’ve created some educational content, and we’re working on new videos from my visit to Vista Verde Ranch last fall. There are some growing pains—but they’re necessary to keep reaching our community. Thankfully, I have a wonderful team behind me that I’ve worked with for years.

I’m committing to getting out into the community more. I’ve recently returned from visiting a mustang sanctuary and rehabilitation facility that supports veterans and individuals through equine-assisted therapy. The Mustang Ambassador Program (MAP) is a special place where mustangs are used as therapy horses. Today, a group of kids from the Catamount Institute was there learning about environmental stewardship and the role of wild horses. It was a well-done event, and I even learned a bunch myself!

Lastly, my good friend Billy Jack Barrett, co-founder of Remount Foundation (see June’s cover story) connected me with a veteran who has an incredible story to share about his stallion. Don’t miss the cover story on page 6.

Some days still feel dark, and I get a little derailed and discouraged. But then I remember how blessed I am—grateful for the life I’ve lived, and for the gift of owning my own business for over 30 years. I’ve had the privilege of working with the best people and sharing what I’ve learned about the industry I love so much.

Have a safe and joyful 4th of July—and please, remember the brave men and women who serve and have served this great country.

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Now 29 years later, it’s an online magazine and website with a reach of over 10,000 per month and growing! Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses! Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion.