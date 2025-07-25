New Equine Health Website Launched to Empower Horse Owners 

Survey Identified Knowledge Gaps Among Owners on Many Health Topics

Horse owners have a new, science-based resource for expert information on equine health with the launch of LeadWithCare.com, a website dedicated to providing comprehensive educational materials on horse wellness. Developed by Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in equine health, the platform is a destination where owners can learn about joint, gastric, respiratory, endocrine and neurologic health, along with vaccinations and deworming.

Survey Showed Gaps

The need for the site was revealed in a 2024 horse owner survey that demonstrated many owners felt they needed more information to make appropriate health care decisions. The survey covered four topics: pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID, formerly known as equine Cushing’s disease), joint health, gastric health and vaccination protocols.

Key findings included:

Of the four topics, horse owners felt the least confident about their knowledge of PPID and many were unable to identify common clinical signs and treatment options for the disease.

While nearly all horse owners know it’s important to boost certain vaccines after six months, only half do so.

Nearly all of those surveyed know that stress can cause ulcers, but only one-third could correctly identify all potential stressors that can cause them to develop.

91% of horse owners agreed that a gastroscopy is the most conclusive way to diagnose ulcers, however 71% decline veterinarians’ suggestions to conduct one.



A Reliable Source for Horse Health Information

To help address the gaps identified in the survey, and provide horse owners with better information, Boehringer Ingelheim curated the new site with informative, science-based articles from their team of equine veterinarians.

“Horse owners are encouraged to use this platform as a source of valuable information while still prioritizing consultations with their veterinarians for specific advice and treatment,” says Joseph Lyman, DVM, MS, Director, Professional Services Veterinarians for Equine at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Of course, even with all the information available, we always recommend owners talk to their veterinarian.”

The Education Center on the site offers detailed information and videos about multiple aspects of equine health care.

For more information, visit LeadWithCare.com.

Learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

