ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship Returns for 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that thanks to funding by the ASPCA Right Horse Reimagining Racers Grant, the ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship returns for the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America. The scholarship will fund the costs of one stall and first discipline fee for up to 50 eligible horses competing at the 2026 event, a minimum value of $405 per horse. The grant also funds $4,000 in additional prize money for the Former Broodmare division, awarding $400 to second place finishers in each discipline.

“We are pleased to support a second year of the ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship. Last year’s program facilitated powerful connections between special horses and adopters, and even included some discipline winners, such as Miz Mosler in Ranch Work, trained by B. J. Heffelfinger and adopted from After the Races, and Street Ready in Field Hunter, trained by Kara Lee and adopted from Second Stride, Inc.,” said Christie Schulte-Kappert, vice president of ASPCA Equine Welfare. “We look forward to creating more opportunities and visibility for these deserving horses and continuing to find the right horse for every person.”

Eligible horses include those adopted from ASPCA Right Horse Partner organizations; horses must be registered for the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover. Horses meeting certain criteria will be prioritized to receive scholarship funding, including former broodmares, cribbers, those that require rehabilitation at the time of adoption, or have career limitations.

“We’re grateful to the ASPCA for their continued partnership and the value they place on innovation in their grant-making process,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “Issues around aftercare and the greater equine welfare space are complex and nuanced, with no one-size-fits-all solution. The renewal of the ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship is one small thing we can do in the bigger picture to help potential adopters say yes to horses they might have overlooked otherwise.”

Applications are now open for the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover through January 23; late applications will be open after 5 PM EST on January 23 through June 26. Horses can be registered along with submitted applications, and horses must be registered by July 28.

For more information about the ASPCA Right Horse Scholarship, please visit the Makeover Scholarship page on the RRP website. For more information about applying to the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover, please visit the Want to Apply page on the RRP website. Eligible horses are indicated by icon in the RRP Horse Listings.

About the Retired Racehorse Project: The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-exclusive online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.