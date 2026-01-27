Thank you for supporting the businesses that support NWHS!

Cornell’s Equine Seminar Series presents Medical Management of Mares to Improve Fertility – February 17, 2026 – Virtual via Zoom

ITHACA, N.Y. – Join us as Dr. Bailey presents a discussion of protocols and therapies used to ensure good timing of breeding and optimize uterine health for the early embryo in order to improve pregnancy rates in mares.


See event info here: https://horsesource.org/event/cornells-equine-seminar-series-presents-medical-management-of-mares-to-improve-fertility

