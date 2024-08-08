Exciting News for Cowgirl Capable Women’s Retreat!

Cowgirl Capable Exclusive Retreat Discount

What happens when the boss female outfitter ranch owner Tara knows other boss female outfitter ranch owners?



She’s now able to expand the herd and add another guide designated just for the retreat!



We are thrilled to announce that Sawtooth Outfitters has expanded our herd with additional dude horses. As a result, we are now able to offer trail rides at a special 40% off discounted price exclusively for retreat attendees. *Don’t forget about Free Ammo if you register and pay in full by August 15th.

Arbuckle Mountain Guided Trail Ride is about 16 miles and takes approximately 4 hours. We have a couple of designated rest stops, one overlooking the lake to take in the scenery and another in a beautiful meadow to allow the horses and riders to rest (be sure to bring a halter with a longer lead line) before heading back down the mountain towards the ranch.

Arbuckle Guided ride on a rented ranch horse: $210

Arbuckle Guided ride on your own savvy trail horse: $90

Alta Coulee Guided Trail Ride is by far the most popular ride that’s a beautiful 2 hour loop that extends deep into the coulee. Typically abundant with wildlife such as bear, deer, coyote, and even the occasional moose (if you are quiet).

Alta Coulee Guided ride on a rented ranch horse: $120

Alta Coulee Guided ride on your own horse: $45

Come and experience the beauty that Whistlin’ Pine Ranch has to offer, all while enjoying a fantastic deal.



Saddle up and join us for an unforgettable adventure!

Cowgirl Capable Women’s Empowerment Retreat

https://cowgirlcapable.com/retreat

Sept 5th-8th, 2024

Whistlin’ Pine Ranch – Pateros, WA

Register here (paid in full by 8/15 to get free ammo): https://cowgirlcapable.com/registration-form

